Grace (Sweeney) O'Keefe
Cambridge Springs - Grace (Sweeney) O'Keefe, 94, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Cambridge Springs Pennsylvania. Grace was the wife of the late Francis (Whitey) O'Keefe. They were married for 38 years.
Grace was born August 5, 1925 in Shrewsbury, daughter of the late John and Elsie (Decker) Sweeney.
Grace retired from Tyco (AMP Inc.) in 1985 after 25 years of service.
Grace was an avid sports fan and loved her Baltimore Orioles and after moving to Western Pennsylvania was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.
Grace is survived by 2 daughters; Sandy Itzoe and husband Joe, and Pam Bradley; 3 grandchildren, Shannon Widmer and husband Donavan, Crystal Mossman and husband Ben and Jacob O'Keefe and friend Brittany, and 1 great grandson Tyler Mossman, and a brother, Harry Sweeney.
She was preceded in death by 2 brothers Charles and Donald Sweeney, son-in-law Pat Bradley and sisters-in-law, Minnie and Hilda Sweeney and Pauline Ruby.
Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs Pennsylvania is in charge of cremation At Grace's request there will be no service.
Due to the Covid-19 Virus a family gathering will take place at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2020