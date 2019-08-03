|
|
Grace R. Copenhaver
Red Lion - Grace R. Copenhaver, 94, formerly of Red Lion passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Senior Commons at Powder Mill. She was the wife of the late Frederick T. Copenhaver who passed away in 1996.
Born in New Freedom she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Doris (Andrews) Fry. Grace was a member of the 1944 class of the former New Freedom High School and retired from the former Superior Mold, now Key Plastics in Felton after 23 years of service and had previously worked at the former American Insulator Company in New Freedom and also AAI in Cockeysville, MD. She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church in New Freedom. Grace was a great cook and enjoyed traveling with her late husband, canning and tending the vegetable garden at their home.
She is survived by two daughters Karen E., wife of Nevin Bechtel of Dallastown and Judy Ann, wife of Jeff Heighes of York; four grandchildren Michael Heighes and wife Chinu, Kenny Heighes and fiancée Laura Andrews, Mark Bechtel and Keith Bechtel; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. Grace was preceded in death by her sister Katherine Remphrey and a granddaughter Lianne Bechtel.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11AM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom with Pastor Kara Togel officiating. Interment will follow in New Freedom Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9AM until the time of her service on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity UMC, 101 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349 in her memory.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019