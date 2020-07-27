1/1
Grace Sterner
Grace Sterner

Thomasville - Grace "Naomi" (Miller) Sterner, age 90, passed away at home on July 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Arthur R. Sterner; together they shared over 63 years of marriage.

Grace was born in Spring Grove and was the daughter of the late John L. and Grace Victoria (Miller) Miller. Grace worked for 39 years at Martins potato chips. She also enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family, and attended Calvary Baptist Church.

Grace is survived by her son Jeffrey L. Sterner and wife Bernice of Thomasville; her daughter Sheryl L. Robinson and husband Charles of York; her granddaughters Lauren Rohrbaugh and her husband James and Kimberly Keller and her husband Dave; her great-grandchildren Zachary, Courtney, Rebekah, Benjamin, and Arlo; and her great-great-grandson Weston. She is also survived by her sister Lucy Jane Altland of Spring Grove. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother J. Emert Miller; and her sisters Helen Shaffer and Florence Hoover.

The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Grace's memory can be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 27 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
