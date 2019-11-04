|
|
Grafton LeRoy Smeltzer
Mt. Wolf - Grafton LeRoy Smeltzer, 82, of Mt. Wolf, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 7, 1937, in York, the son of the late Dallas D. and Nellie V. (Stein) Smeltzer.
LeRoy retired from Tyco Electronics as a system analyst. He previously worked for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and Amp, Inc.
LeRoy was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ in Dover, Masonic Lodge of York, White Rose Square Dancers, Pigeon Hills Snowmobile Club, Hawks Club and the Shiloh American Legion. He was a graduate of the Red Lion High School, class of 1955 and served his country in the U.S. Navy.
LeRoy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary A. (Lefever) Smeltzer, two sons, Gerald Damond Smeltzer and his fiance Lisa Van Meter of Chambersburg, Brian LeRoy Smeltzer and his wife Michelle of Collegeville; three grandchildren, Shayna Lynn AL Saifi and her husband Hason, Morgan Alizabeth Smeltzer, Patrick LeRoy Smeltzer; and one great-grandchild, Arya AL Saifi.
Services will be held Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Salem United United Church of Christ, 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover, PA 17315. A viewing will be held at the church on Monday from 10-10:45 am followed by Masonic services at 10:45 am. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Dillsburg Cemetery-Mountain Road.
Memorial contributions may be made to his church or the Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019