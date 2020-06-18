Granville Bowen "Lou" Metcalf
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Granville's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Granville Bowen "Lou" Metcalf

York - Granville Bowen "Lou" Metcalf, age 88, of York, died peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Baltimore, MD on December 17, 1931, he was the son of the late Granville Bowen Metcalf, Sr. and the late Myrtle (Stinchcomb) Metcalf. Lou was the loving husband of Shirley Menetta (Feeser) Metcalf.

Lou worked in commercial sales for the tire and rubber industry. He was a life member of the Hawk Gunning Club, and also a life member of the Viking Athletic Association. Lou loved to go fishing and hunting with his children, and antiquing with Shirley.

In addition to his wife Shirley, Lou is survived by his children: William R. Metcalf, and his wife Dorothy; David G. Metcalf, his wife Kim, their children Logan and Melissa, and 3 great grandsons; Susan J. McKelvie, her children Heather, Kristopher, John, Nicolas and 1 great grandchild; and Brian J. Metcalf and his husband Chris. He is also survived by his step-children Sherry E. Knaub, and her husband Robert, their children Markus and Andrew and 2 great grandsons, Neil A. Jacobs, and his wife Allison, and their children Grant, Kyndal, and Grey, Lori S. Canon, and her husband Glen, and their children Erica, Tiffany, and Stacy, and three great grandchildren, Karin E. Coldren, and her husband Brian, David A Jacobs, and his wife Eriko, their children Kreestoph, Keeston, and Keegan.

A small graveside service to celebrate Lou's life will be held at a future date and time at the convenience of the family in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lou's memory may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 West Market Street, York, PA 17404. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved