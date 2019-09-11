|
Grayce S. Shenberger
York Twp. - Grayce S. Shenberger, age 97, of York died at 9:52 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Country Meadows of York - South. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Shenberger.
Born on April 14, 1922 in York, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Bertha (Selak) Schriver. She was a 1940 graduate of William Penn High School, and retired from McCrory's Distribution.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019