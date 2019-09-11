Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Grayce S. Shenberger


1922 - 2019
Grayce S. Shenberger Obituary
Grayce S. Shenberger

York Twp. - Grayce S. Shenberger, age 97, of York died at 9:52 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Country Meadows of York - South. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Shenberger.

Born on April 14, 1922 in York, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Bertha (Selak) Schriver. She was a 1940 graduate of William Penn High School, and retired from McCrory's Distribution.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
