|
|
Greg A. Hivner
Hellam Township - Greg A. Hivner, age 71, of Hellam Township, York, died at 3:48 AM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Christine M. (Poff) Hivner.
Born June 24, 1947 in Columbia, the son of the late Morgan J. and Janet E. (Abel) Hivner, he served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Mr. Hivner retired from Caterpillar, Inc.
In addition to his wife of 35 years, Mr. Hivner is survived by a daughter, Tracey E. Roura, and her husband Eduardo; and six grandchildren.
Funeral services are private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019