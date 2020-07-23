Gregg William Peterson
Red Lion - Gregg W. Peterson, 62, was granted his angel wings and called home to the Lord Sunday, July 19, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the devoted husband of Daniel K. Broeker with whom he spent more than 34 years, five of them in marriage.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 1 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, with Pastor Aaron Kunce, officiating. To keep Gregg's loved ones, extended family and coworkers safe during these times, only immediate family is invited to pay their respects. (Friends and extended family are invited to participate via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/OlewilerTributes
, starting at 9:55am on August 1).
Born July 26, 1957, in East McKeesport, Gregg was the second oldest child of the late George W. Peterson and Norma R. (Ringbloom) Peterson, 89. He graduated from Hempfield Area Senior High School in Greensburg and followed his passion for art and design to the University of South Carolina and California University of Pennsylvania. Always the entertainer, Gregg's flair for hospitality led him and Daniel to open Mano's Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where family would often gather for holiday meals and enjoy each other's company, something Gregg always loved and continued to do at his and Daniel's home for years.
His career led him next to Washington, D.C. where he spent several years working for Sodexo at the World Bank and National Geographic, before both he and Daniel decided to be closer to family in Pennsylvania. Gregg spent the last six years as dietary director at ManorCare York South, where he led a team of people he treated and cared for as family. Like his father, Gregg enjoyed photography, family vacations, and had a knack for sewing, weaving, painting and, as much of his family knows, bargain hunting at flea markets. Gregg was also an active member of Living Word Community Church and Chapel Church, both in Red Lion. Gregg's devotion to his family, and husband Daniel, was his top priority in life.
It's often said the surest way to minimize your own burden in life is to carry someone else's — that was Gregg, always willing to help others even at his own expense. No family function was complete without Gregg's quick wit and sense of humor, often about those he loved most.
In addition to his husband, Daniel, he leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Norma; two sisters and two brothers, Suzan R. Simko of Dallastown, Eric B. and wife, Ann Marie Peterson of York, Darien and wife, Alison Peterson of Denver, Colo., and Kristen J. and husband, Aaron Kunce of Red Lion; 16 nieces and nephews, Reed Simko of Dallastown, Jubilant Kunce of Eugene, Oregon, Alex Peterson of York, Natalie Kunce of Philadelphia and Hannah (Kunce) Eberly of Dallastown, Addy Peterson of Philadelphia, Lilya, Evelyn and Judge Kunce, all of Red Lion, and Meredith (Kunce) Macie of Bel Air, Maryland, Matthew Peterson of York, John Kunce of Red Lion; great nieces and nephew Quinn and Nora Simko, and Nova and Sol Eberly, in addition to a host of other beloved family members.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to WellSpan York Hospital for PPE to help keep our medical teams safe; checks can be made payable to WellSpan Health and mailed to WellSpan Health, c/o WellSpan Philanthropy, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401. We encourage everyone to watch this news clip featuring Gregg and his dedication to helping others by making hundreds of face masks. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
