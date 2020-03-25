|
Gregory A. Briggs
Springettsbury Twp. - Gregory A. Briggs, age 68, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 6:10 AM Monday, March 23, 2020, at York Hospital.
Born March 22, 1952 in York, a son of Enola (Moose) Briggs, of York, and the late Clair G. Briggs, he was the owner of G.A. Briggs Distributors, and was affectionately known as "The Pretzel Man". An avid kayaker, he was a member of the Susquehanna 7. He also enjoyed fishing, snow skiing, playing tennis, and traveling.
In addition to his mother, and long time companion, Audrey (Eichelberger) Bowen, Mr. Briggs is survived by a son, Christopher E. Briggs, and his wife Stephanie, of York; a grand daughter, Skylar; and a sister, Kathy J. Brillhart, and her husband Dennis, of York.
Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with The Rev. Dr. Eddie D.D. Miller officiating. A public celebration of Mr. Briggs' life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Izaak Walton League Trout Committee, 7131 Ironstone Hill Road, Dallastown PA 17313.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020