Gregory A. Miller
Mt. Wolf - Gregory A. "Greg" Miller, 55, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Jane E. (Miller) Miller with whom they celebrated their 8th year wedding anniversary in August 2019.
Mr. Miller was born March 27, 1964 in York, son of Carolyn P. (Wire) Miller Schuttler of York and the late Chever G. Miller Jr.
He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
Greg enjoyed riding his Harley.
He was employed as a Property Manager for 25 years.
In addition to his Mother, survivors include, five children, Gregory A. Miller Jr. and his wife, Vanessa of Dillsburg, Brittany L. Miller of York, Amber L. White of AL, Laura A. Frey of Lancaster and Joseph W. Greer of S.C.; nine grandchildren; a brother, Steven E. Miller of Red Lion; two sisters, Vicky L. Gotwalt of Biglerville and Stacey L. Enders of Harrisburg, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael E. Miller.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc, 2290 School St., York (Shiloh). Officiating will be Chaplain Mary Kay Altaugh from AseraCare Hospice. Final resting place will be in Shiloh Cemetery. There will be a viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family has requested memorial contributions be made to the , Route 422 and Sipe Ave., Hershey, PA 17033
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020