Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory A. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory A. Miller Obituary
Gregory A. Miller

Mt. Wolf - Gregory A. "Greg" Miller, 55, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Jane E. (Miller) Miller with whom they celebrated their 8th year wedding anniversary in August 2019.

Mr. Miller was born March 27, 1964 in York, son of Carolyn P. (Wire) Miller Schuttler of York and the late Chever G. Miller Jr.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

Greg enjoyed riding his Harley.

He was employed as a Property Manager for 25 years.

In addition to his Mother, survivors include, five children, Gregory A. Miller Jr. and his wife, Vanessa of Dillsburg, Brittany L. Miller of York, Amber L. White of AL, Laura A. Frey of Lancaster and Joseph W. Greer of S.C.; nine grandchildren; a brother, Steven E. Miller of Red Lion; two sisters, Vicky L. Gotwalt of Biglerville and Stacey L. Enders of Harrisburg, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael E. Miller.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc, 2290 School St., York (Shiloh). Officiating will be Chaplain Mary Kay Altaugh from AseraCare Hospice. Final resting place will be in Shiloh Cemetery. There will be a viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family has requested memorial contributions be made to the , Route 422 and Sipe Ave., Hershey, PA 17033
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -