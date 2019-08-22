|
|
Gregory A. Paules
Dover - Gregory A. Paules, age 58, of Dover, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born in York on May 22, 1961, he was the son of the late Richard E. and Dorothy M. (Rudy) Paules. Greg was the loving husband of the late Melody Ann (Rapp) Paules, who died August 19, 2017.
Greg was a 1979 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. He worked as a carpenter for many years traveling from job site to job site and later as a carpenter for WellSpan. Greg loved his job with WellSpan and his many co-workers there. He was a proud member of the Prince Athletic Association. Greg enjoyed woodworking, yard work, Orioles baseball, taking care of his swimming pool, and watching Ravens football.
Greg loved to take trips to Wildwood, NJ every chance he could, having grown up with many fond memories there. Above all, Greg loved to spend time with his family, especially his granddaughters Aurora Anlynn Ray and Eden Melody Ray.
In addition to his granddaughters, Greg is survived by his daughter Rachael L. Ray, and her husband T.J. with whom he resided, his brothers Richard E. Paules, Jr. of Dover, Jeffrey L. Paules of York, and his sisters Nanette M. Smith of Dover and Jennifer L. Paules of Beaver Dam, WI.
A funeral service to celebrate Greg's life will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Connection Christian Church, 2901 Pleasant Valley Road, York, with Pastor Dennis Ray officiating. Interment in Mount Rose Cemetery with a reception following back at the church. A viewing for Greg will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York from 6:00 to 8:00pm and again on Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Greg's Memory may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019