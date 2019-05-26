|
|
Gregory B. Bush
Stewartstown - Gregory Bush, 50, of Stewartstown passed away at Manor Care Kingston Court in York, PA on Sunday May 19th, 2019.
Greg was born in York PA and was one of two children to Paul and Hazel (Ellis) Bush. He enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire on the computer and playfully teasing his niece and nephews. Greg was a member of the former St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rinely, PA. In addition to spending time with family, Greg collected PEZ dispensers, cheered on both the Baltimore and Indianapolis Colts, and was a big Peyton Manning fan.
Surviving Greg is his sister and brother-in-law Kathy and George Miles of Stewartstown; a niece and two nephews Samantha Miles, Ethan Ridel and Derek Miles all of Stewartstown; an aunt Jean Vaught of Stewartstown; an aunt and uncle George and Connie Sue William of Virginia; and an aunt and uncle Jim and Maria Ellis of Red Lion.
An inurnment will occur at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery 13874 Winterstown Road, Stewartstown, PA 17363 on Friday May 31, 2019 at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to H.O.P.E. at 150 East Main Street, New Freedom, PA 17349.
HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 26, 2019