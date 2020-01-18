|
Gregory Brenneman
West Manchester Township - Gregory L. Brenneman,59, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home.
There will be a visitation held from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service on Saturday, January 25th at Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W Market St, York, PA 17404.
Gregory was born at York Hospital on January 27, 1960, the son of Shirley K. Brenneman and the late Dale D. Brenneman.
He is also survived by his companion Sherri Stiles.
Greg attended West York High School and graduated early in January 1977.
Greg was known by many as "Buddy", "Homer", "Bluto", and his favorite name of all was "Pappy".
In his youth, Greg played sports for the West York Boys Club.
He worked for many of his family's businesses, including a used car lot S.K. Motors, but for the past 37 years you could find him behind the counter at Dale D. Brenneman's Notary in West York as a Notary Public. He was also a life member of the Loyal Order of the Moose 148.
On the weekends you could find him crabbing and picking crabs in his "clubhouse". Many of you who knew him, know he was a foodie. He had a passion for all things food. He was an avid fisherman and hunter in his younger years. He also loved to watch and attend sporting events. His favorite teams included Penn State, Baltimore Orioles, and the Baltimore Ravens. He was an avid collector of baseball memorabilia. He also loved to watch Nascar races in his free time. He had great attention to detail. He always was his own handyman. His home can attest to this with all the love and labor he put into it. He found great joy in raising his four Yorkies. One of his favorite past times was attending his grandson's baseball and basketball games.
He is also survived by four brothers and one sister and their spouses, Dale A. Brenneman and his wife Cheryl of Ocean City, Md., Timothy S. Brenneman and his wife Patti of West York, Steven D. Brenneman and his wife Lisa of York, Lauri L. (Brenneman) Miller and her husband Keith of Dover, and Thomas D. Brenneman and his wife Karen of West York.
He leaves behind two daughters Stephanie J. Dunn and her husband Robert of Stockton, NJ and Patricia L. Fegely and her husband Aaron of Loganville.
He also leaves four grandsons AJ and Connor Fegely of Loganville and Bode and Ty Dunn of Stockton, NJ.
He also leaves behind 10 nieces and nephews along with their families who he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403 or , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, Pa 17601.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020