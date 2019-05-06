Services
Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Gregory C. Anderson


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory C. Anderson Obituary
Gregory C. Anderson

Felton/York - GREGORY C. ANDERSON, 53 years of Felton, PA died on Friday evening, May 3, 2019 in the Pappus House, York, PA. He was the beloved husband of Michelle Jeanette (Cantler) Anderson, and they had shared 23 years of marriage. Born on June 16, 1965 in York, PA, he was the son of Shirley Racine (Church) Goheen of York, PA and the late Richard Carl Anderson. Greg was a talented mechanic and was known to be able to fix just about anything. He also had worked making prefabricated walls, as a finish carpenter and detailing cars. He and his wife enjoyed going to flea markets, going out to dinner as well as vacationing at the shore.

Greg was a bit of an outdoorsman enjoying fishing and hiking the trails along the Susquehanna River. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by a sister, Jennifer Bonowitz of Reading, PA. There will not be any public services held. To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 6, 2019
