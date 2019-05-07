Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
3670 E. Market St.
York, PA 17402
(717) 714-6033
Viewing
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
3670 E. Market St.
York, PA 17402
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
3670 E. Market St.
York, PA 17402
York - Gregory Howard Foreman, age 65, passed away at home on May 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Gregory was born on September 21, 1953 in Hanover and was the son of Charles and Dorothy Foreman. He graduated from Hanover High School Class of 1971. He was a blow mold operator at CCC of York.

Gregory enjoyed turkey hunting, golf, bowling, doing things with his granddaughters and spending time with the family at get togethers. Greg also was an accomplished organist and pianist.

Gregory is survived by his partner Theresa Raye Ann Hubler; her son Jason Hubler and wife Laurie; and his granddaughters Lexi and Evie. He was also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Timothy Foreman.

A viewing will be held from 1:00-2:00PM on Wednesday, May 8,2019, followed by a celebration of life service beginning at 2:00, at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of East York, 3670 East Market St. York PA 17402, with Rev. Katherine Seiler officiating. A private burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gregory's memory can be made to Hellam VFW at 341 Yorkana Road, York, PA. 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 7, 2019
