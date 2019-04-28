|
Gregory H. Williams
York - Gregory H. Williams, age 64, passed away on April 22, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on March 11, 1955 in York, PA, the son of the late Morgan and Pauline Williams. Greg graduated from Eastern High School in 1973 and DeVry Institute of Technology in 1979.
Greg was an excellent document services technician and worked for several companies including Heritage Copy Products, Phillips Office Products, and Marco Technologies where he retired in March of this year.
He had a love of cars, high quality audio systems, and spending time with his children. Greg led a healthy life and incorporated a vitamin and yoga routine into his life. Those that know Greg best are well aware of his passion for music. He spent much of his spare time creating playlists of his favorite artists and listening to rock music from the Sixties to modern day.
He is survived by his daughter Tegan Williams (Tampa, FL), son Ian Williams and girlfriend Ryan Tikva (York, PA), former spouse and mother of his children, Jodi Kohl (Red Lion, PA), and sister Bonnie Williams Nerz and husband Dave (Caledonia, MI).
A gathering of family and friends will take place on May 4, 2019 from 1:30PM to 4:30PM at Rocky Ridge State Park. Please join us in the Scarlet Oak Pavilion which is part of the Oak Timbers picnic area. Refreshments will be served. The park address is 3699 Deininger Road, York, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019