Gregory Hilt
Gregory Hilt

Mercersburg, PA - Gregory Allen Hilt, child of the universe, left his earthly confines on July 12, 2020, and began his exploration of the Great Beyond. His earthly journey began August 13, 1952, with Ruth and Wayne Hilt piloting the Mothership. Later, two brothers, Stanley and Richard, would become fellow sojourners on the road through Life. Fate brought Greg to his soulmate, Glenda. Greg was a bright, loving beacon to two wonderful Earthlings, Natalee and Elizabeth. Along the way, Kelly and Brian joined our Bridge crew.

During Greg's almost 68 trips around the sun, he traveled far and wide. Home base was set up and moved many times from Pennsylvania to New Jersey and Wisconsin; back to Pennsylvania, then on to Virginia and Connecticut, before docking in Pennsylvania for the last few revolutions.

These last few revolutions were long and hard as Greg battled posterior cortical atrophy to retain control of his true identity as a compassionate soul who always helped when he could. In his spirit of compassion and servitude, Greg has chosen to donate his earthly remains for medical research purposes. A Celebration of Life service is being planned for Summer 2021. In the Spirit of Greg's generosity, help others to Live Long and Prosper by donating to your local food bank or chapter of Habitat for Humanity.




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
