Gregory King
YORK - Gregory Reed King, 73, of Manchester Township passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of JoAnn (Lauer) King. The couple celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on June 18, 2019.
Services will be private with burial in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. Pastor Tracey Utermahlen will be officiating at the service. The service can be viewed live on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. on Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. Facebook page or at https://tinyurl.com/Gregory-Reed-King
Mr. King was born in York, PA on June 10, 1946, the son of the late Glenn E. and Rhea (Good) King. He retired from Caterpillar in 1999.
Mr. King had attended West Poplar Street Church of God in York. He was a 1964 graduate of Northeastern High School, where he lettered in four sports: basketball, baseball, soccer, and volleyball. He went on to sign a baseball contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1964. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam war. He was inducted into the York Central League Hall of Fame in 2006.
Mr. King leaves a son, Shawn G. King and his wife Nikki of West Manchester Township; two daughters, Tara A. King and her fiancé Scott Kleiman of Manchester Township, and Abbie J. King at home; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother, Douglas King and his wife Linda of Red Lion, and three nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Poplar Street Church of God, 915 West Poplar Street, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 5 to May 7, 2020