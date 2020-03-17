|
Gregory L. Bollinger
Seven Valleys - Gregory L. Bollinger, 70, of Seven Valleys died March 14, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Gail A. (Stitely) Bollinger and had just celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on August 22, 2019.
Born December 17, 1949 in Sunbury, he was the son of Eleanor Jean (Hassinger) Bollinger of York and the late Ward James Bollinger.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Cold War veteran.
He was a general contractor and painter.
Greg was a 1968 graduate of Eastern High School. He was a member of Genesis Church-York and York Adams Fish and Game. He enjoyed hunting fossils, shark teeth and of course, deer. Greg was previously involved for approximate 17 years with Civil Air Patrol York Composite Squadron 301 reaching the rank of Major and served several years as Squadron Commander.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his 2 daughters, Abigail Shoff and her husband, Allen of Marysville and Brittany Bollinger of Spring Grove; 4 grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Linda Keller of Lancaster and Sandy Brenner of Columbia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Church-York, 1405 Seven Valleys Road, York, PA 17408 or a veteran's organization of your choice.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020