Gregory L. PrestonYork - Gregory L. Preston, 70 of York passed away on Wednesday December 2, 2020.Born in York, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Nancy Preston. He was the loving husband of Brenda L. Preston ¬with whom he shared 42 years of marriage. He will be deeply missed by his three children, Tamai Preston, Nicole Preston (spouse Eric) and Gregory Preston Jr. (spouse Angela), all of York, PA. He will also be missed by his seven grandchildren, Breann, Jamese (spouse Anthony), Orrean, EJ, Carter, Maya, and Khloie. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Gregory III and Braelyn.He is survived by his four siblings, Charles Preston (spouse Polly) of York, PA, Robert Preston of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Charlene Hadley (spouse Richard) of Jacksonville, FL and Scott Preston of San Diego, CA. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.Greg retired from York International, a Johnson Controls company after 44 years. He was a loyal member of the UAW Local 1872 where he served as trustee and steward. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, golfing and spending time with his family and friends.A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 9-1030AM at Boulding Mortuary Inc., 471 Madison Avenue York. A Celebration of Life Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family with Pastor Ramona Kinard officiating.