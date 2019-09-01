|
|
Gregory Satterfield
Brogue - Gregory Satterfield, age 60, passed away at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, on August 26, 2019.
Gregory was born in Mannington, West Virginia on October 28, 1958 and was the son of the late Frederick G. and Patricia (Jones) Satterfield. Gregory is survived by his son Frederick L. Satterfield and wife Amber; his grandson Jackson W. Satterfield; his brothers Jeff Mays and David Watson; his sisters Linda VanHorn, Donna Watson, Lori Freeland, and Lisa Faulkner; and many nieces and nephews.
Gregory proudly served his country in the United States Army before starting his career in truck driving. Greg could easily spark a conversation with anyone and had a one of a kind sense of humor. He was a member at the Fireman Liberty Social Club and was a fan of the New Orleans Saints. He loved his dog "Opie", as well as fishing, cooking, riding his Harley Davidson, and spending time with family and friends.
The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of East York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gregory's memory can be made to , 4600 Fairfax Dr #900, Arlington, VA 22203.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019