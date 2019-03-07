|
|
Gregory W. Keller
East Prospect - Gregory W. Keller, 71, of York passed away on March 1, 2019 at the York Hospital.
Greg was born in Columbia on September 16, 1947. Son of the late Willis and Dawn (Leber) Keller.
He worked for Armstrong World Industries, was a welder with Caterpillar from where he retired and in retirement he drove a van for Rolling Hills.
He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of VFW Post 7045 Hellam, and the American Legion Post 469 in Wrightsville.
A visitation will be held form 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The burial with military honors will held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Greg is survived by a daughter, Melissa A. Smith, and husband Vincent, of York, and a son Scott A. Keller of York. 4 grandchildren. A brother, Stacy Keller of East Prospect.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019