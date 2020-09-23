1/2
Greta Miller
Greta Miller

Shrewsbury - Greta Mae (nee Ruby) Miller, entered into eternal life at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Shrewsbury on Saturday September 19, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Richard Samuel Miller owner of R.S.Miller Plumbing and Heating. She and Richard were members of St. John Lutheran Church New Freedom

Greta was born in 1932 in York, PA. As a lifelong resident of New Freedom, she was able to trace her roots to back to a Ruby ancestor who lived in the area in the 1750's.

After graduating from New Freedom High School, she worked in the administrative department of the American Insulator Company where both her mother and father were employed. She then embraced her beloved role of full time wife and mother. She also supported her husband as the voice of the business for his many customers

A true people person with an active mind and an interest in current events, Greta was an avid reader. She adored her grandchildren and loved to support them as a "Super Fan" by attending and cheering them on at their Susquehannock High School and Collegiate athletic events

From a passion for baking to her talents as an artist creating unique holiday treasures, she was a well-rounded individual who liked to quote Shakespeare, discuss Hollywood movie trivia and the latest fashion trends

She loved to travel with her husband and family taking frequent trips to Chincoteague, VA the local beaches and mountains. She ventured much further afield traveling to London, Rome, Switzerland, Germany, Alaska and Ireland. One of her fondest memories was flying with her father who was an amateur pilot and airplane owner.

Greta is survived by her three children Elizabeth Miller of Lutherville, MD; Sam Miller and his wife Lisa of New Freedom and Anne Ruby Druck and her husband Tedd of New Freedom; 3 grandchildren Shannon Druck, Samuel Miller, and Rachel Miller; and a brother Robert "Bob" Ruby. Her nieces and nephews include Lindy Sweeney, Donna Liller, Greta Lynn Dise, Judy Carroll and Bobby Ruby. Greta is preceded in death by her parents Preston Charles Ruby and Ruth Viola (Black), and sister-in-law Dorothy "Dot" Ruby.

Services will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for contributions in Greta's memory to the SpiriTrust Lutheran Foundation, the Villages at Shrewsbury https://www.spiritrustlutheran.org/philanthropy/donate-now/ or by mailing SpiriTrust Lutheran, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA 17404, with a note designating in memory of Greta Miller.

Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of New Freedom is assisting the family during this time.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
