Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Greta P. Shimmel


1931 - 2019
Greta P. Shimmel Obituary
Greta P. Shimmel

Windsor - Greta P. (Rider) Shimmel, 88, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services in York South.

Born on May 18, 1931 in Windsor, she was a daughter of the late Oscar Rider and Mildred May (Burtner) Westhafer. Greta was an avid animal lover and enjoyed spending her time outdoors. She worked at Cooper's Tools for over 20 years. Greta also attended Chanceford Alliance Church.

Greta is survived by a son, Rodney Koontz and his husband, Robert Zebracki; two daughters, Connie Boyd and Sherry Gohn and husband, Eugene; four grandchildren, Kathy Lehr, Kelly Paules, and husband, Brent, Dorinda Snyder, and Tara Brunner; 9 great grandchildren, Brady and Bryn Lehr, Erik and Evan Paules, Brandon and Brittney Brunner, and Devin, Ryan and Faith McDonald; a sister, Betty Murphy, and friend Richard Hartman. She is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ronald Boyd.

A Funeral Service will be at 2 PM on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating will be Pastor Ralph M. Hopkins. A viewing will be from 1-2 PM, at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your favorite animal shelter. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019
