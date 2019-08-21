Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Yokom's Lutheran Church Cemetery
Grill, Berks County, PA
Resources
Gunhild Carlson


1921 - 2019
Gunhild Carlson Obituary
Gunhild Carlson

Baltimore, MD - Gunhild Carlson, age 98, of Baltimore, Maryland, died Saturday August 17, 2019 at her residence.

Born August 12, 1921 in Grebbestad, Sweden, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Annie (Larson) Carlson. Miss Carlson was a missionary with the Grace and Hope Mission for 81 years and she served in Newark, New Jersey, New York City, Buffalo, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, York, Pennsylvania, Norfolk, Virginia, and Baltimore, Maryland. She served everyone with love and compassion. At her death, she was President Emeritus and she had served as President for 30 years. She was faithful in her service to children, young people, and the homeless.

Miss Carlson is preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Carlson; and a brother, Carl Emil Carlson.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Friday, August 30, 2019 at Hubbard Funeral Home, Inc., 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore. Viewings will be 3-5:00 PM and 7-9:00 on Thursday and 10-11:00 AM Friday. Burial will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Christ Yokom's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Grill, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace and Hope Mission, 119 North George Street, York, PA 17401.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
