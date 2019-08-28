|
Gunhild Carlson
Baltimore, MD - Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday at Hubbard Funeral Home, Inc., 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore. Viewings will be 3-5:00 PM and 7-9:00 on Thursday and 10-11:00 AM Friday. Burial will be at 11:00 AM Saturday at Christ Yokom's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Grill, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019