Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
410-242-3300
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Yokom's Lutheran Church Cemetery
Grill, Berks County, PA
Gunhild Carlson


1921 - 2019
Gunhild Carlson Obituary
Gunhild Carlson

Baltimore, MD - Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday at Hubbard Funeral Home, Inc., 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore. Viewings will be 3-5:00 PM and 7-9:00 on Thursday and 10-11:00 AM Friday. Burial will be at 11:00 AM Saturday at Christ Yokom's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Grill, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
