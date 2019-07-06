|
Guy J. Nailor
Dillsburg - Guy J. Nailor, 87, of Dillsburg, passed away Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at Manor Care - South York.
Guy is survived by his loving wife, Ruth E. Kaltreider-McCoy Nailor. His children: Joseph L. Nailor, Linda L. Hennessey and Jack S. Nailor. His brothers and sister: Esther, Roy and Gerald. 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Guy was predeceased by his son, Leon E. Nailor and his sister, Caroline Schmuck.
Services will be held Tuesday, 11:00 am, July 9, 2019 at the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut Street, Dillsburg, PA 17019. A viewing will be held Tuesday, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Dillsburg Cemetery - Golf Course Road.
Memorials in Guy's name can be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd., Suite C, York, PA 17402 or the PA s, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 (http://www.pawoundedwarriors.org/) or the Wellsville Fire Company, 95 Community Street, Wellsville, PA 17365.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 6, 2019