Services
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
717-432-5312
For more information about
Guy Nailor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Nailor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy J. Nailor


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guy J. Nailor Obituary
Guy J. Nailor

Dillsburg - Guy J. Nailor, 87, of Dillsburg, passed away Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at Manor Care - South York.

Guy is survived by his loving wife, Ruth E. Kaltreider-McCoy Nailor. His children: Joseph L. Nailor, Linda L. Hennessey and Jack S. Nailor. His brothers and sister: Esther, Roy and Gerald. 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Guy was predeceased by his son, Leon E. Nailor and his sister, Caroline Schmuck.

Services will be held Tuesday, 11:00 am, July 9, 2019 at the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut Street, Dillsburg, PA 17019. A viewing will be held Tuesday, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Dillsburg Cemetery - Golf Course Road.

Memorials in Guy's name can be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd., Suite C, York, PA 17402 or the PA s, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 (http://www.pawoundedwarriors.org/) or the Wellsville Fire Company, 95 Community Street, Wellsville, PA 17365.

An on-line guest book can be signed at

www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
Download Now