Guy W. Hess, Jr.
York - Guy W. Hess, Jr., 79, entered into rest Friday May 3, 2019 at his home. He had been the husband of the late Margaret "Peg" (Siers) Hess for 22 years.
Private burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Hess was born November 24, 1939 in York, a son of the late Guy W., Sr., and Mamie E. (Dull) Hess. He was an equipment operator in construction. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, woodworking, and spending time with family and friends
Guy is survived by his children Guy W. Hess, III of York, Clarence W. "Willie" Hess of East Berlin, Tammy S. Zudell of Alaska, Angela S. Zerrien of Maine, Lesa M. Jones of Washington, and Sarah J. Smith of Arizona; 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; a brother Robert E. Hess of York. He was preceded in death by daughter Wanda J. Hess, sister Nancy Stine and brothers Barry, Bernell, and Larry Hess.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Patient Help Fund at York Cancer Center 25 Monument Rd., Suite 194, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 5, 2019