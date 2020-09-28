1/1
Gwen Kossman
Gwen Kossman

Red Lion - Gwen (Ferringer) Kossman, 84, passed away at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with loved ones by her side after struggling with cancer.

Gwen is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Bob; son, Gregg Kossman and his wife, Donna of Red Lion; granddaughter, Crystal and her sons, Isaac and Levi of Red Lion; daughter, Lisa Garfi and her husband, Dan of Joelton, TN; grandson, Ryan Garfi of Nashville, TN; and her granddaughter Rachel Garfi and fiancé, Jason Keary also of Joelton, TN.

Gwen was born and raised in Franklin, PA; living there until 1971 when she and her family moved to NJ. They settled in Red Lion in 1979.

Gwen was a talented seamstress and a compassionate lover of animals. She will be reunited with many house cats and dogs, along with her two beloved horses, Mandy and Meg.

Her wishes are for cremation and services will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue, Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Dr., New Freedom, PA 17349.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
