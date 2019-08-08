|
|
H. David Bernstein
New Oxford - H. David Bernstein, 52, died Monday, August 5, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital.
David was born January 17, 1967, in Mechanicsburg, the son of Matt Bernstein of Deer Creek, IL, and Christine E. Rice of Harrisburg.
David suffered a debilitating illness when he was age 4. From age 8, he became a resident of Skills of Central Pa and remained with his Skills Family for the rest of his life. David enjoyed food, outings to -- and the companionship of his Skills family. He brought a smile to everyone he touched.
David is survived by his father and stepmother, Matt and Kay Bernstein of Deer Creek, IL, his mother and stepmother, Christine E. Rice, and Marcia Mayer of Harrisburg, a brother, Joe Bernstein and his wife Traci of Harrisburg, a nephew Draven, and a niece Sarah.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. In memory of David, memorial contributions may be made to Skills Foundation, 341 Science Park Rd, Ste 6, State College, PA 16803. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019