H. Lamar Waltimyer
Red Lion - H. Lamar Waltimyer, 91, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was the loving husband of Judith (Lilley) Waltimyer of York, and of the late Doris Tyson Waltimyer. Born in Red Lion, he was the son of the late Kenneth E. and Evelyn (Leiphart) Waltimyer. Lamar worked many years as a carpenter and then he opened and operated the Blu Blak Gun Shop in Red Lion for over 50 years. He was an avid fisherman (both freshwater and saltwater), and a hunter. He was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, and for the last seven years, the Pleasant View Brethren in Christ Church.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are five children: Cynthia L. (Lonnie) Larkin of Morganton, GA, Judith L. (Ernest) Kilby of Windsor, Michael L. (Patricia Yeakel) Waltimyer of Fawn Grove, Kenneth L. (Lark Ann Sowers) Waltimyer of Felton, and Carol L. (Michael) Mecier of Windsor; three stepchildren, Bryan Lilley of York, John Lilley of York, and Robert I. Lilley of Germany; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 2 siblings, Reynolds Waltimyer of York and Mary Ellen McKinley of Felton. Lamar was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Dean Waltimyer Sr. and George Waltimyer.
Services and interment will be at a later date. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of Stewartstown is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com