H. Lee Harper
West York - H. Lee Harper, age 79, passed away at York Hospital on May 18, 2020. He was the loving husband of Celestia E. (Pittenturf) Harper; together they shared over 25 years of marriage.
Lee was born in Maryland on April 4, 1941 and was the son of the late Arthur Harper and Mildred Sterner Harper Wagaman. He was raised in East Berlin where he attended school and then proudly served his country in the US Army and was honorably discharged. He moved to York and worked for Cole Steel in York until it closed and then worked for Stone Container Paper Co. He and his wife moved to West York in 1993 and he lived there since. He walked his dog daily and got to know the area and was loved by the whole neighborhood. He was always smiling and waived to everyone in the neighborhood, he never complained and will be sadly missed but never forgotten.
In addition to his wife Celestia; he is survived by his children Robin Staines and husband Bill of East Berlin, Wendell Harper and wife Michele of Dover and Doug Harper and wife Liz of Enola; two stepdaughters Alesea Reese and Donna Clapsaddle; and three stepsons George, Joe, and James Sauter. He is survived his brother Donald Wagaman. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Burt Harper.
Due to COVID 19 guidelines, a memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Disabled Veterans Association.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 22 to May 24, 2020