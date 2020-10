Or Copy this URL to Share

Share H.'s life story with friends and family

Share H.'s life story with friends and family

H. Leon Bradlow



Bradlow, H. Leon, PhD died on October 22, 2020, age 96. A distinguished biomedical researcher. Survived by his wife of 72 years, Hattie Gottlieb Bradlow (formerly of York), daughter Janet & son Alec.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store