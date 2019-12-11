|
H. Nelson Herbert
Fawn Grove - On Monday, December 9th, 2019, H. Nelson "Ned" Herbert, best friend and husband to June K. Herbert, went home to his savior Jesus Christ at the age of 89. His loving family was at his earthly home bedside in Fawn Grove, PA. Ned was born January 16th, 1930 in York Township PA to parents William Irwin Herbert and Ida Mary Channel. He graduated in 1947 from Delta High School, Delta PA and graduated from (Goldey) Beacom College, Wilmington DE in 1950 with a Bookkeeping degree. In high school he enjoyed playing basketball with childhood friends and was quite the basketball player.
He was a banker by profession. He worked as a bookkeeper at Maple Lawn (Orchard) Farms until 1960. During this time, Ned was drafted into the Army and served as Quartermaster.
His career as a banker began with York Bank and Trust in Fawn Grove PA, progressing to First National Bank in Red Lion PA, then to the Delta branch in Delta PA. He was present for the change to Southern Pennsylvania National Bank and then Dauphin Deposit Bank, from which he retired as branch manager in 1995. During his time as a bank manager Ned was involved in one robbery where he was held at gunpoint and ordered into the trunk of the robbers getaway car - Ned's car!
In addition to his family, Ned's passions were his church, gardening, hunting with his beagle hounds, camping/traveling, sports (O's, Colts/Ravens), TV and movies. He also enjoyed Big Band and Jazz music and staying in-the-know by religiously reading the newspaper. He was active with Indian Guides as well as Cub and Boy Scout organizations. He served as Administrative Chair and in other committee capacities at his home church in Fawn.
He had a passion for politics and his local community serving as a board member to the Shanbergers Swimming Pool Association, was involved with the town vigilante security group, and provided secretarial duties to Fawn Grove borough - a position he faithfully held for 40 years.
Ned was preceded in death by his brothers; Joseph I. Herbert of Fawn Grove and T. Milton Herbert of Lancaster, PA.
Ned and June would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on the 26th of this month and have three sons: Duane and his wife Cindy in Airville and their daughters Larissa and Emily; Dale and his wife Cathy in Fawn Grove and their children Daniel, Sara and Clare; Todd and his wife Pattie in the Brogue and their daughters Beckie, Karlie and Melanie. Ned is also survived by eight great grandchildren.
All services will be held at the Fawn United Methodist Church, 67 S. Market St, Fawn Grove, 17321 beginning with a visitation on Thursday, December 12th from 6 - 8 pm. The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13th at 11 am. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Memorial contributions to the church at the above address would be appreciated.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019