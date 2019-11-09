|
|
H. Pauline King
New Oxford - H. Pauline King, 106, entered into rest at 7:50 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Cross Keys Village -The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late Roy King.
Born October 15, 1913 in Berwick Township, Adams County, she was a daughter of the late J. Mervin and Serena (Barnhart) Zinn.
Pauline was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, sewing, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Bermudian Church of the Brethren and the church's Women's Fellowship.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Lois V. Breneman and husband, Harold of New Oxford; son, Wayne Roy King and wife, Fern of York;seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Claude and Joseph Zinn and two step-sisters, Hattie Schultz and Violet Frock, and great-grandchild, Christian Breneman.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pauline's "Celebration of Life" service at 11:30 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Bermudian Church of the Brethren, 279 Bermudian Church Rd., East Berlin. Officiating will be her pastors, Larry Dentler and Georgia Markey. Emig Funeral Home, Dover is serving her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bermudian Church of the Brethren Century-4 Fund, 279 Bermudian Church Rd., East Berlin,PA 17316.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019