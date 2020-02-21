Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:45 AM
Susquehanna Memorial Gardens
250 Chestnut Hill Road
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hank Kohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hank Lee Kohr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hank Lee Kohr Obituary
Hank Lee Kohr

York - Hank Lee Kohr was born sleeping on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

"I imagine your smile would've been as beautiful as a sunrise, and there is this peace that comes when I see it shine. You are safe where you are, and you will always have my love. So fly free and I will search for you in the skies above." -S. Marie

He is survived by his parents, Adam M. and Kendra N. (Kitts) Kohr; his sister, Harper N. Kohr; grandparents, Sue and Steve Kohr, Mike Kitts, and Amanda and Brian Kopp; great grandparents, George and Sherlyn Kohr, and Vernon Shields. He was preceded in death by Maw and Yaya Kitts, Grandma Shields, and his friend, Sonny.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, with the Rev. Thomas A. Gilman officiating. Those attending the service are asked to meet at the entrance of the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -