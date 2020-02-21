|
|
Hank Lee Kohr
York - Hank Lee Kohr was born sleeping on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
"I imagine your smile would've been as beautiful as a sunrise, and there is this peace that comes when I see it shine. You are safe where you are, and you will always have my love. So fly free and I will search for you in the skies above." -S. Marie
He is survived by his parents, Adam M. and Kendra N. (Kitts) Kohr; his sister, Harper N. Kohr; grandparents, Sue and Steve Kohr, Mike Kitts, and Amanda and Brian Kopp; great grandparents, George and Sherlyn Kohr, and Vernon Shields. He was preceded in death by Maw and Yaya Kitts, Grandma Shields, and his friend, Sonny.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, with the Rev. Thomas A. Gilman officiating. Those attending the service are asked to meet at the entrance of the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020