Hannelore H. Lloyd, 77, of Hanover, PA, passed away, October 8, 2019 at 8:01 am at UMPC Hanover Hospital. Born on October 15, 1942, in Aschaffenburg, Germany, She was the daughter of the late Karl and Hildegard (Viesel) Schneider.
Hannelore also known as "Hanni" grew up in Germany and came to the United State in 1970. She loved gardening, dogs and cats, but, most of all she loved the beach, spending time with friends, family and her grand children.
She is survived by 3 children, Angelique H. M. Amig, Mark J. Lloyd and Jefffrey C. Lloyd; 3 grandchildren, Dawson D. Lloyd, Hannah L. Amig and Olivia H. Lloyd.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1620 Youngs Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019