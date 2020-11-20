Hans von LangeStewartstown and York - Hans von Lange, of Stewartstown and York, entered into Eternity Monday, November 16, 2020, at the age of 97. He was pre-deceased by his wife and mother of his children, Sheila, and his second wife, Mary. Sadly, he was also predeceased by one of his precious granddaughters, Alexis in 2015.He leaves behind his 9 children: John and his partner Michelle, Elizabeth Sutherland and her husband Al, Peter Lentz and his wife Kitty Lentz, Richard and his wife Key-key, Alex and his wife Kristi, Michael and his wife Elisa, Edward and his wife Karen, Christine, Heidi and her husband Dennis. He was blessed with 25 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.Born in Germany, his late mother, Lili Kokoschinegg moved his late sister, Gitta von Lange and Hans to Argentina when his father, the late father, Hans Ulrich von Lange knew they would not be safe during the events of the Holocaust. In Argentina, he met Sheila Fraser, the mother of his 9 children. Together they immigrated to the United States in 1957 with the 6 oldest children and settled in Baldwin, NY where the last 3 children were born. In 1973 Hans and Sheila moved to Stewartstown and made York County their home.Hans was a strong and determined businessman who enjoyed traveling, he taught his children the meaning of hard work that paid off and lead to adventure and fun.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Mount Rose Cemetery, York, PA.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.