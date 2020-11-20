1/1
Hans Von Lange
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hans's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hans von Lange

Stewartstown and York - Hans von Lange, of Stewartstown and York, entered into Eternity Monday, November 16, 2020, at the age of 97. He was pre-deceased by his wife and mother of his children, Sheila, and his second wife, Mary. Sadly, he was also predeceased by one of his precious granddaughters, Alexis in 2015.

He leaves behind his 9 children: John and his partner Michelle, Elizabeth Sutherland and her husband Al, Peter Lentz and his wife Kitty Lentz, Richard and his wife Key-key, Alex and his wife Kristi, Michael and his wife Elisa, Edward and his wife Karen, Christine, Heidi and her husband Dennis. He was blessed with 25 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Born in Germany, his late mother, Lili Kokoschinegg moved his late sister, Gitta von Lange and Hans to Argentina when his father, the late father, Hans Ulrich von Lange knew they would not be safe during the events of the Holocaust. In Argentina, he met Sheila Fraser, the mother of his 9 children. Together they immigrated to the United States in 1957 with the 6 oldest children and settled in Baldwin, NY where the last 3 children were born. In 1973 Hans and Sheila moved to Stewartstown and made York County their home.

Hans was a strong and determined businessman who enjoyed traveling, he taught his children the meaning of hard work that paid off and lead to adventure and fun.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Mount Rose Cemetery, York, PA.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved