Harlyn Laughman
Spring Grove - Harlyn L. Laughman, age 83, passed away at home on March 25, 2020. He was the loving husband of Grace M. (Bechtel) Laughman, who passed away on March 11, 2020.
Harlyn was born in Spring Grove on December 1, 1936 and was the son of the late Earl Laughman and Corinne (Stambaugh) Laughman. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was honorably discharged. He worked at P.H. Glatfelter in Spring Grove for over 43 years prior to retiring. He was a member of Trinity Roth United Church of Christ in Spring Grove, Windy Hill Senior Center, the AARP, the Viking Club, the Prince Club and Spring Grove VFW.
He is survived by his son Kevin A. Laughman of Spring Grove; his sisters Darlene Pittman, Madelyn Lauchman, Lorie Runk and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Darryl Laughman.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Trinity Roth U.C.C., 6417 Church Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020