Harold B. Leber
Red Lion - Harold B. "Skip" Leber, 76, of Red Lion, passed away Saturday, July 6, at his home.
He is survived by his daughter Michelle Smyser and husband, Thomas, of Dover and granddaughter, Amy Smyser of Maryville, TN. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Merritt and husband, Richard, of Elizabethtown as well as two nieces, Lori and Jennifer, and a nephew, Scott.
Skip served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and retired from Caterpillar after many years of employment.
A memorial service will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Please meet at the Pennsylvania Ave. entrance of the cemetery
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dallastown American Legion,
57 W. Main St. Dallastown PA 17313.
Arrangements entrusted to the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 11, 2019