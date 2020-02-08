|
|
Harold Deardorff
Spring Grove - Harold E. Deardorff "Gene", age 89, passed away on February 7, 2020 at the Brookside Memory Cottage at the Brethren Home Community in New Oxford. He was the loving husband of Doris I. (Myers) Deardorff; together they shared over 67 years of marriage.
Harold was born in N. Codorus Township on March 13, 1930 and was the son of the late Russell Deardorff and Mary (Harrold) Deardorff. He graduated from West York High School class of 1949 and proudly served his country in The US Army during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged. He worked as a Project Engineer for P.H. Glatfelter Co. and retired after 33 years of service. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club at P.H. Glatfelter, a past President of the Spring Grove Lions club, a member of the Spring Grove Historical and Preservation Society, a life member of the Jefferson and Spring Grove Fire Co. and a member of the Jefferson AARP. He was an avid Golfer and enjoyed serving his community as a skilled woodworker. He was a loving devoted husband and father and he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Doris; he is survived by his son Scott Deardorff and his wife Deb of Hanover; his daughters Noell Lain of Spring Grove and Carla Deardorff of Spring Grove and his grandchildren Paul, Theresa, Rebecca, Beth, Nathan, Sean and Anthony and 12 great grandchildren.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201. S. Main St., Spring Grove with pastor Alison Bowlan officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service at Spring Grove Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 9:00AM - 11:00AM at the church. Funeral services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020