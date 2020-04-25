|
Harold Duane Stiffler
Harold Duane Stiffler passed away April 8, 2020 in Gilbert Arizona where he and his late wife, Borka B. Stiffler lived for 17 years with their beloved dogs, Rocky and Mickey, and their sweet puppy Daisy Mae. Harold was the son of the late John W. Stiffler and Gladys V. Stiffler of New Freedom, Pennsylvania where he grew up playing baseball and basketball in the small town where everyone knew everyone's name. Harold is survived by two daughters, Kelly Parker (Joseph) and Tracy Mcelhone (Sean) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, a son, Dean Jankovic of Baltimore, Maryland, four grandchildren, Jacob Parker, Makiah Parker, John Patrick Mcelhone and Sarah Mcelhone , as well as one older brother, Robert Stiffler of York, Pennsylvania.
Harold is a proud Bronze Star recipient and Army veteran of the Vietnam War. A man of many convictions (and opinions) and an employee who paved his way from a small town boy to an executive of several fortune 500 companies with his loyalty, strong sense of honesty, justice, and commitment. Whatever he did, he did to the fullest — from target shooting, to being possibly the most devoted fan of NASCAR, the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Steelers this word has ever known; the world has been forever altered at the loss of his passions. We praise God for his life and we cling to faith, hope and love—knowing that the greatest of these is love.
Harold D. Stiffler will be interred with full military honors at the National Cemetery of Arizona (23029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix 85024) in recognition for his faithful service to our country.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020