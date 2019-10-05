|
|
Harold E. Dahlheimer
Roundtown - Harold E. "Hap" Dahlheimer, age 90, a life long resident of Roundtown, died at 4:05 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Mary Ellen (Hunt) Dalheimer.
Born July 28, 1929 in Roundtown, the son of Clyde and Miriam (Altland) Dahlheimer, he served in the US Army 2nd Armored Division, and subsequently in the Reserves until 1961. He retired in 1991 as a Chief Lineman from MetEd after 40 years of employment.
A very active member of Zion Lutheran Church, he was a member of its Adult Sunday School Class, and had also served as Council President. He was also a former member of Saint Mark's Lutheran Church. He was a life member of the Benevolent and Protective Order Elks #213 Elks Lodge, and was also a member of the Fraternity Home, Hawk Gunning Club, and Shiloh American Legion Post #791. He enjoyed helping others, and was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Hhis family meant the world to him.
In addition to his wife of 69 years, Mr. Dahlheimer is survived by two daughters, Linda L. Reinecker, and her husband Ronald of York, and Lea M. Akin of Dover; two granddaughters, Paige Katz, and her husband Michael, and Linnea Bradford, and her husband Douglas; five great grandchildren, Bennett, Colin, Olivia, Ella, and Carley; and a sister, Cora Lumm of Tennessee. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, R. Jerry Akin.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Lane, York, with his Pastor, The Rev. Dr. Janyce C. Jorgensen, officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Private burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Lane, York, PA 17404 or to the BPOElks Maintenance Fund, 223 North George Street, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2019