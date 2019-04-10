Services
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
Newberry Twp - Harold E. "Buckey" "Smiley" Knudsen, age 85, of Newberry Township, York Haven, died at 4:24 PM Tuesday, April 8, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial. He was the husband of Zula Z. (Fox) Knudsen.

Born April 20, 1933 in Newberry Township, the only child of Daniel H. and Hannah (Updegraff) Knudsen, he worked for Bon-Ton Department Stores for 42 years as a truck driver and retiring as Manager of Deliveries. Mr. Knudsen was a member of Mount Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lewisberry and enjoyed gardening and feeding the deer.

In addition to his wife of 65 years, Mr. Knudsen is survived by two sons, Ralph E. Knudsen, and his wife Kate of Mechanicsburg, and Dale L. Knudsen, and his wife Andrea of York Haven; and two grandsons, Clark Knudsen and Ross Knudsen.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Friday, April 12, 2019 at Mount Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 863 Lewisberry Road, Lewisberry, with his Interim Pastor, The Rev. Roy Stetler, officiating. Viewing will be 10-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 863 Lewisberry Road, Lewisberry PA 17339.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019
