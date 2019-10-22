|
Harold E. Rupp
Dallastown - Harold E. Rupp, of Dallastown, went from life to Life Eternal, after a brief illness, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:52 pm at Wellspan York Hospital, at the age of 85, to be with his loving wife, Marjorie E. (Knaub) Rupp, who entered into rest on October 8, 2019.
He was born on January 27, 1934, in Felton, and was the son of the late Raymond J. and Pansy B. (Strayer) Rupp. Harold graduated from William Penn Senior High School, Class of 1952. After graduating, he attended Penn State University, graduating in 1956 with a bachelor's degree. He worked at York Corporation, Buchart Horn, McCrory's and then for Worden and Shewell in York, retiring in 1989, after five years of service. Harold was a long time member of Otterbein UM Church of Spry where he sang on the choir and served in many church capacities including being a church trustee. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Yorkana, where he was a former pianist and sang on the church choir. He also was a member of the American Society of Heating and Air and Refrigeration and he was a registered Engineer. Harold enjoyed watching tv, playing the piano, and tinkering with small engines, like lawn mowers, etc. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He leaves his three daughters, Melinda Daugherty and her husband David of Abingdon, MD., Sharon L. Snyder and her husband Terry of Red Lion, and Danielle M. Gladfelter and her husband Todd of York. He was the loving grandfather to, Kyle Snyder, Samuel Gladfelter, Lydia Gladfelter and Emma Gladfelter and the brother of Theda Arlene Taylor of Spry, and has nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be on Friday, October 25th, from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Harold will begin at 10:30 am at the funeral home with his pastor, Rev. Jason Guillaume, officiating. Burial will take place at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. The family would like to invite all those attending to join them for a luncheon and time of fellowship at Christ United Methodist Church, 5 Main St., Yorkana, following the interment.
God hath not promised skies always blue, flower-strewn pathways, all our lives through. But God hath promised strength for the day, rest for the labor, light for the way, grace for the trials, help from above, unfailing sympathy and UNDYING LOVE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to the American Kidney Foundation, Inc. 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852; or to the 7272 Greenville, Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
