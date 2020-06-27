Harold Eugene Lehigh
York - Harold (Haas) Eugene Lehigh, age 85, of York, died peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at The Haven at Springwood. Born in York on July 5, 1934, he was the son of the late Earl and Esther (Miller) Lehigh. Harold was the loving husband of the late Patsy J. (Jones) Lehigh; she preceded him in death on April 21, 2017.
Harold was a 1952 graduate of William Penn High School. He went on to become an inspector for Caterpillar, Inc., retiring after many years of service to the company. After retirement he went to work part time for Tee to Green Landscaping where he made some great friends. Harold was a member of Madison Avenue Church of the Brethren.
Harold enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially at the family camp in Clinton County. He enjoyed snowmobiling with his wife Patsy in the snow covered mountains of Northwest Pennsylvania. He enjoyed bowling in several leagues over the years. Harold loved to drag race with his son Tony and his grandson Troy, and was famous for his love of fast Ford Mustangs. He had a love for pets, especially his late rescued dog "Donny".
Harold is survived by his son Tony E. Lehigh, and his wife Carrie of York, his daughter Sheila J. Lehigh of York, his grandchildren Troy Lehigh and Michelle Lehigh, and her husband Phil Howell, and his sister Phyllis Morthland. He was preceded in death by his siblings Ruth Crone, Treva Gingerich, June Snyder, Dorothy Coble, and David Lehigh.
A graveside service to celebrate Harold's life will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Avenue, York, with the Rev. Dr. Eddie D.D. Miller officiating. Please gather at the cemetery's main entrance by 12:45pm and there will be a procession to the gravesite.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harold's memory may be made to The Sebastian Foundation for Animal Rescue at 121 Ridgewood Ct, Columbia, PA 17512 or D R A W (Drag Racing Association of Women) at drawfasthelp.org.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.