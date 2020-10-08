1/1
Harold G. Cline
Harold G. Cline

York - Harold Gene Cline, 56, entered into rest on September 29, 2020. Born on May 5, 1964, he was the son of the late Rafner (Duty) and Richard R. Cline. Harold worked as a lift operator for many years at Syncron.

Harold leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Nathan Micheal Dyarman and Brett Allen Cline; a daughter, Renee Marie Nash; siblings, Billy Ray Cline, and Charlotte Faye Cline; seven grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Marcella Ann Young and Richard Bernard Cline.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12 noon at the "Scotch Pine" Pavillion at John Rudy Park, 400 Mundis Race, Rd, York. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
"Scotch Pine" Pavillion at John Rudy Park
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
