Harold "Bud" Geedy, Sr.
Dover - Harold "Bud" Geedy, Sr., 83, of Dover, died on October 14, 2019. He was a truck driver by profession and enjoyed the outdoors. He's survived by his wife, Belva (Orris) Geedy; his three sons and their spouses, Harold, Jr. (Carolyn), Anthony, and Michael (Melissa); 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held from 10-11 AM on Thursday, October 17 at Parthemore Funeral Home, New Cumberland. At 11:30AM, a graveside service will take place at Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill. For Bud's full obituary, please visit www.parthemore.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019