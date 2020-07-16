1/2
Harold J. "Howdy" Stoner
1939 - 2020
Harold J. "Howdy" Stoner

Glen Rock - Harold J. "Howdy" Stoner, 81, of Glen Rock, died Wednesday July 15., 2020 York Hospital. He was the husband of Nancy Lee (Taylor) Stoner, with whom he celebrated a 63rd wedding anniversary this past February 23rd.

Following cremation, a celebration of his life service will be held at a later date.

Born on February 7, 1939 in Shrewsbury Township, he was the son the late Harold E. and Mary J. (Waldron) Stoner.

He was a peacetime U.S. Army Veteran and had owned the family business of Stoner's Auction in Glen Rock (Bon Air) for over 50 years until his retirement in 2013.

He was a member of the Austin L. Grove American Legion Post 403, Glen Rock, and the VFW Post 7012, New Freedom.

He was a father figure to many of the employees at the auction and many others throughout his life and had a larger than life personality. He was the glue that held family and friends together. He enjoyed the outdoors as an avid hunter and fisherman. He also liked camping, being around the campfires and was a marvelous storyteller. His loved his grandchildren and was their number one fan at all of their sporting events.

Besides his wife, he leaves three children, Kathy Stoner and her companion John Conway, Pam Geiple and her husband Ron, and Norm Stoner; also Tim Weaver and Michelle Smith, who were like children to him; his grandchildren, Madison and Luke Geiple; and a sister in law Pat Ballard. He was predeceased by a brother Bruce Stoner and granddaughter Lindsay Weaver.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Austin L. Grove American Legion Post #403, 4035 Manchester St., Glen Rock, PA 17327 or to the New Freedom VFW Post 7012, 123 W Main St New Freedom, PA 17349.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting with the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Memories & Condolences
July 16, 2020
Harol and family was alway nice to be around His girls were always also
You are in my prayer always GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILY
penny markel
Friend
