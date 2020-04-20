Services
William E. Little Funeral Homes
2150 Carlisle Road
York, PA 17404
Jackson Twp. - Harold Leon Martin, age 80, of Jackson Township, York, died at 6:11 AM Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Sharon L. (Dolan) Martin.

Born August 10, 1939 in Hope, Arkansas, he was a son of the late William M. and Ruby I. (Easterling) Martin. He served in the US Army during the Viet Nam War, and was retired from the US Postal Service. He was a member of Church of the Open Door.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Martin is survived by two sons, Derrick W. Martin, and his wife Jennifer, of Fairfield, and Daniel K. Martin, and his wife Cecilia, of York; five grandchildren, Kathleen, Johnathan, Christopher, Mary, and Shannon; and a sister, Thelma J. Lanning of California. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, David, Richard, Norman and Thomas Martin; and a sister, Caroline Fellows.

Private funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, April 24, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, with his Pastor, The Rev. Robert Riedy, officiating. Burial will be in New Freedom Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
